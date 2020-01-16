Crozer-Keystone Health, Cigna sign contract

Effective immediately, Cigna Medicare members can now access Crozer-Keystone Health in Chester, Pa., at in-network rates, the organizations said Jan. 16.

Crozer-Keystone, the largest network of providers in Delaware County, Pa., has four hospitals and hundreds of network physicians and outpatient centers. The health network also has two surgery centers, an urgent care center and a behavioral health campus.



The contract applies to Cigna's Medicare Advantage members in Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, as well as New Castle County in Delaware.

