Ohio hospital, Anthem lack agreement ahead of deadline

Negotiations between Memorial Health System in Marietta, Ohio, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are coming down to the wire as their contract deadline looms, according to NBC affiliate WTAP.

Memorial Health and Anthem have until Jan. 31 to come to a new in-network agreement, or else Anthem members may have to pay more out of pocket to access Memorial Health services.

The health system's CEO, Scott Cantley, told the news station that negotiations concern reimbursement rates.



"We've been working hard with our employers who have Anthem as their insurance partner, so we continue to keep that group updated and keep our website updated with information to the public," Mr. Cantley said.



Memorial Health and Anthem have already extended their agreement once since talks began in spring 2019.

More articles on payers:

BCBS of Minnesota CEO Dr. Craig Samitt: Healthcare needs reinvention. Look to the incumbents

Cigna, Oscar strike partnership: 5 things to know

Optum helps boost UnitedHealth profit past $5B in Q4

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.