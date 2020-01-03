Steward Health Care closes sale of health plan

Dallas-based Steward Health Care System divested its managed care plans to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Jan. 2.

BCBSAZ now owns Steward Health Choice Arizona, which covers Medicaid recipients and people who have dual eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid. The plans include Steward's Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Complete Care plan and its Generations Medicare health plan.

BCBSAZ said it isn't planning any significant changes to the plans' operations. The insurer said Health Choice's 200,000-plus members will have continued access to more than 17,000 providers.

More articles on payers:

BCBS of Tennessee specialty drug change brings physician backlash

UnitedHealth shares worth 10 times what they were in 2010

Georgia health system, Anthem near payment agreement

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.