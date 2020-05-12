10 top therapy areas for payers right now

Vaccines and anti-infectives are among the highest therapy priorities for U.S. health plans, according to a report from consulting and professional services firm ZS.

The report surveyed payers around the world to better understand their perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic and what it could mean for the industry. ZS conducted 45-minute surveys with 25 global health plans from March 30 to April 7.

Here are the 10 therapy areas U.S. payers said they are prioritizing right now, ranked from highest to lowest:



1. Vaccines

2. Anti-infectives

3. Oncology

4. Cell and gene therapy

5. Biosimilars

6. Acute care medicines

7. Autoimmune diseases

8. Orphan diseases

9. Generics

10. Medical devices



Access the full report here.

