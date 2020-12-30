10 top payer issues stories in 2020

Here are the 10 most popular payer issues stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020:

1. 10 largest health insurers

2. 10 top Medicare Advantage plans, ranked by members

3. UnitedHealthcare to send members kits with COVID-19 tests, Tamiflu

4. BCBS of North Carolina to send $200M in debit cards to members

5. CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500

6. BCBS of Michigan offers buyouts to 8,500+ employees

7. UnitedHealth exec pay: 3 things to know about 2019's highest-compensated leaders

8. HCSC to lay off 400 employees

9. US News: Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

10. Blue Shield of California company acquires 2,700-physician group

