10 top payer issues stories in 2020
Here are the 10 most popular payer issues stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020:
2. 10 top Medicare Advantage plans, ranked by members
3. UnitedHealthcare to send members kits with COVID-19 tests, Tamiflu
4. BCBS of North Carolina to send $200M in debit cards to members
5. CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500
6. BCBS of Michigan offers buyouts to 8,500+ employees
7. UnitedHealth exec pay: 3 things to know about 2019's highest-compensated leaders
8. HCSC to lay off 400 employees
9. US News: Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021
10. Blue Shield of California company acquires 2,700-physician group
