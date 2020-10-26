UnitedHealthcare to send members kits with COVID-19 tests, Tamiflu

UnitedHealthcare is providing some of its members kits that include an antiviral treatment for the seasonal flu, as well as a COVID-19 test, according to The New York Times.

UnitedHealthcare said it hopes the kits will reduce hospitalizations and cut expenses through preventive care. The kits, to be sent to 200,000 Medicare Advantage members, include prescription antiviral medication Tamiflu and a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

Members won't be charged for the Tamiflu or COVID-19 test, but they have to agree to only take the medication or use the test after they meet with a physician through a telemedicine appointment. Members can take the COVID-19 test at home and mail it in to a lab for review.

UnitedHealthcare, which has more than 5 million Medicare Advantage members, began inviting members who are at high risk of complications from the flu or COVID-19 to sign up for the kits in late September. About 120,000 have enrolled, according to the report.

More articles on payers:

CommonSpirit, BCBS of Texas split to affect thousands

What Anthem, Cigna, UnitedHealth's hospital-based imaging policies entail

CHI St. Luke's threatens split with Molina, 2nd insurer this week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.