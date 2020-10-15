US News: Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

U.S. News & World Report published its annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage coverage in 2021.

The publication created the list by analyzing each plan's CMS Medicare star rating for 2020. The "best" insurance companies for Medicare Advantage scored at least three stars on all of their health plans and received an average rating of at least 4.5 stars within a given state.

Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021:

Alabama 
Cigna
Viva Medicare

Arkansas
Cigna 

California
Kaiser Permanente
Scan Health Plan
Sharp Health Plan
WellCare 

Colorado
Kaiser Permanente

District of Columbia
Kaiser Permanente

Florida
CarePlus Health Plans
Cigna
HealthSun Health Plans
Capital Health Plan
Florida Blue
Optimum HealthCare

Georgia
Kaiser Permanente

Hawaii
Kaiser Permanente

Illinois
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Essence Healthcare 
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health 

Indiana 
Indiana University Health Plans
UnitedHealthcare

Iowa
Quartz Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

Louisiana
Peoples Health

Maine
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
UnitedHealthcare

Maryland
Kaiser Permanente
UnitedHealthcare 

Massachusetts
Tufts Health Plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Commonwealth Care Alliance
Fallon Health
UnitedHealthcare

Michigan
UnitedHealthcare
HAP Senior Plus

Minnesota
Quartz Medicare Advantage
UnitedHealthcare
HealthPartners
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Plus
PrimeWest Health 
South Country Health Alliance
UCare

Missouri
Essence Healthcare 

New Hampshire
Martin's Point Generations Advantage

New York
CDPHP Medicare Advantage
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York
Excellus Health Plan
Independent Health

North Carolina
Cigna

North Dakota
HealthPartners

Ohio
PrimeTime Health Plan

Oregon
Kaiser Permanente
Providence Medicare Advantage Plan
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Pennsylvania
UnitedHealthcare

South Dakota
HealthPartners

Tennessee
Cigna

Texas
KelseyCare Advantage

Virginia
Kaiser Permanente

Washington
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans
Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon

Wisconsin
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Allwell
Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners
My Choice Wisconsin Health Plan
Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans 

