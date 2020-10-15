US News: Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

U.S. News & World Report published its annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage coverage in 2021.

The publication created the list by analyzing each plan's CMS Medicare star rating for 2020. The "best" insurance companies for Medicare Advantage scored at least three stars on all of their health plans and received an average rating of at least 4.5 stars within a given state.

Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021:

Alabama

Cigna

Viva Medicare



Arkansas

Cigna



California

Kaiser Permanente

Scan Health Plan

Sharp Health Plan

WellCare

Colorado

Kaiser Permanente



District of Columbia

Kaiser Permanente



Florida

CarePlus Health Plans

Cigna

HealthSun Health Plans

Capital Health Plan

Florida Blue

Optimum HealthCare



Georgia

Kaiser Permanente



Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente



Illinois

Quartz Medicare Advantage

Essence Healthcare

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

Indiana

Indiana University Health Plans

UnitedHealthcare



Iowa

Quartz Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health



Louisiana

Peoples Health



Maine

Martin's Point Generations Advantage

UnitedHealthcare



Maryland

Kaiser Permanente

UnitedHealthcare

Massachusetts

Tufts Health Plan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Commonwealth Care Alliance

Fallon Health

UnitedHealthcare



Michigan

UnitedHealthcare

HAP Senior Plus



Minnesota

Quartz Medicare Advantage

UnitedHealthcare

HealthPartners

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Plus

PrimeWest Health

South Country Health Alliance

UCare



Missouri

Essence Healthcare

New Hampshire

Martin's Point Generations Advantage



New York

CDPHP Medicare Advantage

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York

Excellus Health Plan

Independent Health



North Carolina

Cigna



North Dakota

HealthPartners



Ohio

PrimeTime Health Plan



Oregon

Kaiser Permanente

Providence Medicare Advantage Plan

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon



Pennsylvania

UnitedHealthcare

South Dakota

HealthPartners



Tennessee

Cigna



Texas

KelseyCare Advantage



Virginia

Kaiser Permanente



Washington

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans

Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon



Wisconsin

Quartz Medicare Advantage

Allwell

Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners

My Choice Wisconsin Health Plan

Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans

