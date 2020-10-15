US News: Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021
U.S. News & World Report published its annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage coverage in 2021.
The publication created the list by analyzing each plan's CMS Medicare star rating for 2020. The "best" insurance companies for Medicare Advantage scored at least three stars on all of their health plans and received an average rating of at least 4.5 stars within a given state.
Here is U.S. News' list of the best Medicare Advantage plans for 2021:
Alabama
Cigna
Viva Medicare
Arkansas
Cigna
California
Kaiser Permanente
Scan Health Plan
Sharp Health Plan
WellCare
Colorado
Kaiser Permanente
District of Columbia
Kaiser Permanente
Florida
CarePlus Health Plans
Cigna
HealthSun Health Plans
Capital Health Plan
Florida Blue
Optimum HealthCare
Georgia
Kaiser Permanente
Hawaii
Kaiser Permanente
Illinois
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Essence Healthcare
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
Indiana
Indiana University Health Plans
UnitedHealthcare
Iowa
Quartz Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
Louisiana
Peoples Health
Maine
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
UnitedHealthcare
Maryland
Kaiser Permanente
UnitedHealthcare
Massachusetts
Tufts Health Plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Commonwealth Care Alliance
Fallon Health
UnitedHealthcare
Michigan
UnitedHealthcare
HAP Senior Plus
Minnesota
Quartz Medicare Advantage
UnitedHealthcare
HealthPartners
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Plus
PrimeWest Health
South Country Health Alliance
UCare
Missouri
Essence Healthcare
New Hampshire
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
New York
CDPHP Medicare Advantage
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York
Excellus Health Plan
Independent Health
North Carolina
Cigna
North Dakota
HealthPartners
Ohio
PrimeTime Health Plan
Oregon
Kaiser Permanente
Providence Medicare Advantage Plan
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
Pennsylvania
UnitedHealthcare
South Dakota
HealthPartners
Tennessee
Cigna
Texas
KelseyCare Advantage
Virginia
Kaiser Permanente
Washington
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans
Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon
Wisconsin
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Allwell
Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners
My Choice Wisconsin Health Plan
Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans
Read more here.
