Yale to open center for lung disease

The Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., will open a multidisciplinary center for the diagnosis and treatment of lung disease March 30 with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale Medicine.

The Winchester Center for Lung Disease will feature 30 exam, consultation and procedure rooms, along with negative-pressure ventilation for infection control purposes.

The outpatient center will house subspecialty programs from Yale's section of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicines, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis and post-COVID-19 pulmonary disease.

"We have over 55 physicians who are known nationally and internationally for their expertise, excellence, and innovation, but access to our clinics has been limited because of space," section chief Naftali Kaminski, MD, the Boehringer-Ingelheim endowed professor of internal medicine at Yale, said in a news release. "The 6 Devine Street location will allow us to dramatically augment the timeliness of our care, improving the health of patients with lung disease."

