HCA Florida U Hospital performs 1st craniotomy

HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie recently performed its first craniotomy, a blood clot surgery, it shared in an email with Becker's Aug. 23.

The procedure was performed by Steven Vanni, DO, a top neurosurgeon with nearly 30 years of experience, on a 95-year-old patient.

"In this case, the patient suffered an injury that led to a build-up of pressure in the brain," said Dr. Vanni. "The patient was experiencing confusion, lethargy, and weakness, but previously was a healthy, independent woman. Hopefully, this minimally invasive procedure will help her return to her normal, independent lifestyle."