COVID-19 may play role in child hepatitis cases, small study suggests

New research suggests a past COVID-19 infection may be responsible for the severe hepatitis cases reported among children globally in recent months.

Global health officials have identified more than 700 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin among children in nearly three dozen countries. The U.S. has reported 290 probable hepatitis cases in 41 states and jurisdictions as of June 15.

Two new findings:

1. While scientists haven't landed on a definitive explanation for the illnesses, the leading hypothesis is that an adenovirus and/or SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may be responsible. In a small study published June 10 in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Israeli researchers suggest that the liver inflammation and injuries seen in children worldwide may be a pediatric long COVID-19 symptom.

2. Investigators are also studying whether the reported cases represent an uptick from historic baseline levels. A CDC analysis published June 14 suggests cases are not spiking in the U.S. Researchers analyzed data on hepatitis cases, hepatitis-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations and liver transplants among U.S. children and did not find evidence that hepatitis cases are higher than pre-pandemic levels.