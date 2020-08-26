Texas, Louisiana health systems brace for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura, forecast to become an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," is expected to make landfall Aug. 26 and primarily affect Texas and Louisiana. Hospitals there are making preparations.

The Houston Chronicle reports:

● Houston-based Harris Health System is closing all outpatient healthcare facilities from noon Aug. 26 through Aug. 27.

● Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston has postponed all elective, nonurgent surgeries and procedures beginning the afternoon of Aug. 26 through the end of day Aug. 27, and it is closing several outpatient facilities this week.

● Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center closed its League City, Texas, location Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, and closed all its other locations on the afternoon of Aug. 26 through Aug. 27.

● Texas Children's Hospital in Houston is rescheduling all outpatient clinic appointments and elective surgeries set for Aug. 27, and it is closing several clinic locations on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

KPLC 7, a dual NBC/CW+-affiliate TV station, reports:

● New Orleans-based Oschner Health closed all hospitals and outpatient facilities Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 and rescheduled elective procedures. Ochsner Christus Health Clinics closed Aug. 25 and will remain closed for the rest of the week.

● Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System canceled all outpatient services, procedures and surgeries and closed medical group offices.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of healthcare service closures or suspensions amid the hurricane. Please email avaidya@beckershealthcare.com to add to this list.

