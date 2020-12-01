Texas hospital to close ED

Grace Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, will permanently close its emergency department Dec. 5, according to The Lubbock Avalanche Journal.

The medical center, which is owned by Lubbock-based Covenant Health, also will be temporarily closed for renovations.

The closure comes as the Covenant Health's Grace Surgical Hospital in Lubbock opens its doors. The short-stay surgical hospital is three stories and has 32 beds.

Some surgical operations from Grace Medical Center will move to the new facility.

