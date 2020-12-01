Texas hospital to close ED

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

Grace Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, will permanently close its emergency department Dec. 5, according to The Lubbock Avalanche Journal

The medical center, which is owned by Lubbock-based Covenant Health, also will be temporarily closed for renovations. 

The closure comes as the Covenant Health's Grace Surgical Hospital in Lubbock opens its doors. The short-stay surgical hospital is three stories and has 32 beds. 

Some surgical operations from Grace Medical Center will move to the new facility.

More articles on patient flow:
Colorado governor allows at-capacity hospitals to transfer, deny patients
St. Louis Children's Hospital treating adult patients with COVID-19
UW Medicine halts some surgeries 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers