Ochsner suspends elective surgeries at 3 locations due to weather

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health suspended elective surgeries Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 at three locations, citing severe weather concerns and the Mardi Gras holiday.

Locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles all suspended elective procedures Feb. 15 and Feb. 16. All other appointments at the three locations were also canceled.

Ochsner also closed several other locations Feb. 15, citing severe weather conditions and noting that all outpatient appointments and procedures would be rescheduled.

