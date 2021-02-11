2 hurt, 1 arrested in New Orleans hospital shooting

Two people were injured in a Feb. 11 shooting at New Orleans-based University Medical Center, reports CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

A man and woman were having an argument on an emergency room on-ramp in the late morning when the woman pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the man, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told WWL-TV.

Police said the shooter missed her target, instead hitting a 55-year-old man inside the hospital lobby and a 55-year-old woman just outside the lobby. Their wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

The shooter has been arrested and the hospital is no longer on lockdown, reports WWL-TV.

Becker's reached out to UMC and will update this story as more information becomes available.

