Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state
Florida currently has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 11 or 12, depending on the state.
States are ordered alphabetically. Not all states reported both cumulative and current totals.
COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized
Alabama: 1,068
State population: 4,903,185
Alaska: 27
State population: 731,545
Arizona: 3,432
State population: 7,278,717
Arkansas: 412
State population: 3,017,804
California: 7,854
State population: 39,512,223
Colorado: 324
State population: 5,758,736
Connecticut: 77
State population: 3,565,287
Washington, D.C.: 95
Area population: 705,749
Delaware: 58
State population: 973,764
Florida: 7,542
State population: 21,477,737
Georgia: 2,512
State population: 10,617,423
Iowa: 177
State population: 3,155,070
Idaho: 86
State population: 1,787,065
Illinois: 1,342
State population: 12,671,821
Indiana: 702
State population: 6,732,219
Kentucky: 370
State population: 4,467,673
Louisiana: 1,243
State population: 4,648,794
Maine: 19
State population: 1,344,212
Maryland: 392
State population: 6,045,680
Massachusetts: 583
State population: 6,892,503
Michigan: 505
State population: 9,986,857
Minnesota: 251
State population: 5,639,632
Mississippi: 963
State population: 2,976,149
Missouri: 883
State population: 6,137,428
Montana: 26
State population: 1,068,778
Nebraska: 95
State population: 1,934,408
Nevada: 895
State population: 3,080,156
New Hampshire: 22
State population: 1,359,711
New Jersey: 890
State population: 8,882,190
New Mexico: 158
State population: 2,096,829
New York: 801
State population: 19,453,561
North Carolina: 1,070
State population: 10,488,084
North Dakota: 38
State population: 762,062
Ohio: 954
State population: 11,689,100
Oklahoma: 499
State population: 3,956,971
Oregon: 208
State population: 4,217,737
Pennsylvania: 652
State population: 12,801,989
Rhode Island: 61
State population: 1,059,361
South Carolina: 1,472
State population: 5,148,714
South Dakota: 53
State population: 884,659
Tennessee: 1,184
State population: 6,829,174
Texas: 10,410
State population: 28,995,881
Utah: 276
State population: 3,205,958
Vermont: 17
State population: 623,989
Virginia: 1,045
State population: 8,535,519
Washington: 326
State population: 7,614,893
West Virginia: 56
State population: 1,792,147
Wisconsin: 264
State population: 5,822,434
Wyoming: 12
State population: 578,759
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized
Alabama: 6,745
State population: 4,903,185
Arizona: 5,795
State population: 7,278,717
Arkansas: 1,822
State population: 3,017,804
Colorado: 5,885
State population: 5,758,736
Connecticut: 10,552
State population: 3,565,287
Florida: 18,590
State population: 21,477,737
Georgia: 13,259
State population: 10,617,423
Hawaii: 125
State population: 1,415,872
Idaho: 468
State population: 1,787,065
Indiana: 7,527
State population: 6,732,219
Kansas: 1,304
State population: 2,913,314
Kentucky: 2,779
State population: 4,467,673
Maine: 371
State population: 1,344,212
Maryland: 11,420
State population: 6,045,680
Massachusetts: 11,608
State population: 6,892,503
Minnesota: 4,399
State population: 5,639,632
Mississippi: 3,495
State population: 2,976,149
Montana: 128
State population: 1,068,778
Nebraska: 1,421
State population: 1,934,408
New Hampshire: 589
State population: 1,359,711
New Jersey: 20,632
State population: 8,882,190
New Mexico: 2,187
State population: 2,096,829
New York: 89,995
State population: 19,453,561
North Dakota: 271
State population: 762,062
Ohio: 8,842
State population: 11,689,100
Oklahoma: 2,032
State population: 3,956,971
Oregon: 1,180
State population: 4,217,737
Rhode Island: 2,051
State population: 1,059,361
South Carolina: 3,398
State population: 5,148,714
South Dakota: 738
State population: 884,659
Tennessee: 3,250
State population: 6,829,174
Utah: 1,824
State population: 3,205,958
Virginia: 10,355
State population: 8,535,519
Washington: 4,662
State population: 7,614,893
Wisconsin: 3,824
State population: 5,822,434
Wyoming: 124
State population: 578,759
