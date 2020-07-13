Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state

Florida currently has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 11 or 12, depending on the state.

States are ordered alphabetically. Not all states reported both cumulative and current totals.

COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized

Alabama: 1,068

State population: 4,903,185

Alaska: 27

State population: 731,545

Arizona: 3,432

State population: 7,278,717

Arkansas: 412

State population: 3,017,804

California: 7,854

State population: 39,512,223

Colorado: 324

State population: 5,758,736

Connecticut: 77

State population: 3,565,287

Washington, D.C.: 95

Area population: 705,749

Delaware: 58

State population: 973,764

Florida: 7,542

State population: 21,477,737

Georgia: 2,512

State population: 10,617,423

Iowa: 177

State population: 3,155,070

Idaho: 86

State population: 1,787,065

Illinois: 1,342

State population: 12,671,821

Indiana: 702

State population: 6,732,219

Kentucky: 370

State population: 4,467,673

Louisiana: 1,243

State population: 4,648,794

Maine: 19

State population: 1,344,212

Maryland: 392

State population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts: 583

State population: 6,892,503

Michigan: 505

State population: 9,986,857

Minnesota: 251

State population: 5,639,632

Mississippi: 963

State population: 2,976,149

Missouri: 883

State population: 6,137,428

Montana: 26

State population: 1,068,778

Nebraska: 95

State population: 1,934,408

Nevada: 895

State population: 3,080,156

New Hampshire: 22

State population: 1,359,711

New Jersey: 890

State population: 8,882,190

New Mexico: 158

State population: 2,096,829

New York: 801

State population: 19,453,561

North Carolina: 1,070

State population: 10,488,084

North Dakota: 38

State population: 762,062

Ohio: 954

State population: 11,689,100

Oklahoma: 499

State population: 3,956,971

Oregon: 208

State population: 4,217,737

Pennsylvania: 652

State population: 12,801,989

Rhode Island: 61

State population: 1,059,361

South Carolina: 1,472

State population: 5,148,714

South Dakota: 53

State population: 884,659

Tennessee: 1,184

State population: 6,829,174

Texas: 10,410

State population: 28,995,881

Utah: 276

State population: 3,205,958

Vermont: 17

State population: 623,989

Virginia: 1,045

State population: 8,535,519

Washington: 326

State population: 7,614,893

West Virginia: 56

State population: 1,792,147

Wisconsin: 264

State population: 5,822,434

Wyoming: 12

State population: 578,759

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Alabama: 6,745

State population: 4,903,185

Arizona: 5,795

State population: 7,278,717

Arkansas: 1,822

State population: 3,017,804

Colorado: 5,885

State population: 5,758,736

Connecticut: 10,552

State population: 3,565,287

Florida: 18,590

State population: 21,477,737

Georgia: 13,259

State population: 10,617,423

Hawaii: 125

State population: 1,415,872

Idaho: 468

State population: 1,787,065

Indiana: 7,527

State population: 6,732,219

Kansas: 1,304

State population: 2,913,314

Kentucky: 2,779

State population: 4,467,673

Maine: 371

State population: 1,344,212

Maryland: 11,420

State population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts: 11,608

State population: 6,892,503

Minnesota: 4,399

State population: 5,639,632

Mississippi: 3,495

State population: 2,976,149

Montana: 128

State population: 1,068,778

Nebraska: 1,421

State population: 1,934,408

New Hampshire: 589

State population: 1,359,711

New Jersey: 20,632

State population: 8,882,190

New Mexico: 2,187

State population: 2,096,829

New York: 89,995

State population: 19,453,561

North Dakota: 271

State population: 762,062

Ohio: 8,842

State population: 11,689,100

Oklahoma: 2,032

State population: 3,956,971

Oregon: 1,180

State population: 4,217,737

Rhode Island: 2,051

State population: 1,059,361

South Carolina: 3,398

State population: 5,148,714

South Dakota: 738

State population: 884,659

Tennessee: 3,250

State population: 6,829,174

Utah: 1,824

State population: 3,205,958

Virginia: 10,355

State population: 8,535,519

Washington: 4,662

State population: 7,614,893

Wisconsin: 3,824

State population: 5,822,434

Wyoming: 124

State population: 578,759

