Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state
Of states reporting relevant data, California currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 11 or 12, depending on the state.
Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.
State populations come from 2019 U.S. census data.
Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.
COVID-19 patients currently in ICU
California: 2,020
State population: 39,512,223
Arizona: 922
State population: 7,278,717
Illinois: 311
State population: 12,671,821
Ohio: 289
State population: 11,689,100
Nevada: 239
State population: 3,080,156
Indiana: 237
State population: 6,732,219
Virginia: 228
State population: 8,535,519
Mississippi: 202
State population: 2,976,149
Oklahoma: 186
State population: 3,956,971
Michigan: 174
State population: 9,986,857
New York: 174
State population: 19,453,561
New Jersey: 163
State population: 8,882,190
Minnesota: 123
State population: 5,639,632
Maryland: 114
State population: 6,045,680
Massachusetts: 93
State population: 6,892,503
Utah: 84
State population: 3,205,958
Kentucky: 75
State population: 4,467,673
Wisconsin: 74
State population: 5,822,434
Oregon: 56
State population: 4,217,737
Iowa: 54
State population: 3,155,070
Washington, D.C.: 30
Area population: 705,749
Idaho: 22
State population: 1,787,065
West Virginia: 14
State population: 1,792,147
Delaware: 10
State population: 973,764
Maine: 9
State population: 1,344,212
Rhode Island: 4
State population: 1,059,361
Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU
Georgia cumulative: 2,621
State population: 10,617,423
Ohio cumulative: 2,185
State population: 11,689,100
Indiana cumulative: 1,592
State population: 6,732,219
Minnesota cumulative: 1,335
State population: 5,639,632
Kentucky cumulative: 1,014
State population: 4,467,673
Alabama cumulative: 911
State population: 4,903,185
Wisconsin cumulative: 800
State population: 5,822,434
Utah cumulative: 486
State population: 3,205,958
Kansas cumulative: 405
State population: 2,913,314
New Hampshire cumulative: 191
State population: 1,359,711
Idaho cumulative: 139
State population: 1,787,065
