Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state

Of states reporting relevant data, California currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 11 or 12, depending on the state.

Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.

State populations come from 2019 U.S. census data.

Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.

COVID-19 patients currently in ICU

California: 2,020

State population: 39,512,223

Arizona: 922

State population: 7,278,717

Illinois: 311

State population: 12,671,821

Ohio: 289

State population: 11,689,100

Nevada: 239

State population: 3,080,156

Indiana: 237

State population: 6,732,219

Virginia: 228

State population: 8,535,519

Mississippi: 202

State population: 2,976,149

Oklahoma: 186

State population: 3,956,971

Michigan: 174

State population: 9,986,857

New York: 174

State population: 19,453,561

New Jersey: 163

State population: 8,882,190

Minnesota: 123

State population: 5,639,632

Maryland: 114

State population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts: 93

State population: 6,892,503

Utah: 84

State population: 3,205,958

Kentucky: 75

State population: 4,467,673

Wisconsin: 74

State population: 5,822,434

Oregon: 56

State population: 4,217,737

Iowa: 54

State population: 3,155,070

Washington, D.C.: 30

Area population: 705,749

Idaho: 22

State population: 1,787,065

West Virginia: 14

State population: 1,792,147

Delaware: 10

State population: 973,764

Maine: 9

State population: 1,344,212

Rhode Island: 4

State population: 1,059,361

Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU

Georgia cumulative: 2,621

State population: 10,617,423

Ohio cumulative: 2,185

State population: 11,689,100

Indiana cumulative: 1,592

State population: 6,732,219

Minnesota cumulative: 1,335

State population: 5,639,632

Kentucky cumulative: 1,014

State population: 4,467,673

Alabama cumulative: 911

State population: 4,903,185

Wisconsin cumulative: 800

State population: 5,822,434

Utah cumulative: 486

State population: 3,205,958

Kansas cumulative: 405

State population: 2,913,314

New Hampshire cumulative: 191

State population: 1,359,711

Idaho cumulative: 139

State population: 1,787,065

