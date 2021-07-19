Missouri hospitals move COVID-19 patients from city to city as cases surge

Hospitals in Springfield, Mo., continue to deal with an overflow of COVID-19 patients that's causing them to transfer patients to facilities in different cities, according to KY3.

Springfield-based CoxHealth is sending COVID-19 patients to MU Health Care in Columbia, Mo. MU Health Care has accepted more than 20 patient transfers from hospitals in Springfield and Branson, Mo., since the start of June.

As of July 18, nearly 230 COVID-19 patients were being treated at hospitals in Springfield's Greene County. Just 40 percent of Greene County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the report. Many of the hospitalizations are for younger, unvaccinated patients, according to Ashley Kimberling Casad, vice president of clinical services at CoxHealth.