Mission Health moves primary care services out of 2 North Carolina offices

Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health is ending primary care services at two of its offices, the health system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

Mission Health said it will move primary care services at the Biltmore Park office in Asheville and the office in Candler to the organization's other primary care locations, effective Oct. 30.

Specialty services will remain open at the affected offices, and patients of the primary care practices are being contacted about moving their care to another provider, according to a statement from the health system. Mission Health said it also is working with primary care teams at the affected offices to find other job openings in the organization.

This is not the first time Mission Health has moved services. In August, the health system announced it was moving some cancer services from four rural towns to Asheville.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired Mission Health last year.

