Michigan hospital curbing admissions, diverting ambulances as COVID-19 hospitazations rise

McLaren Port Huron hospital in Michigan was diverting all ambulance traffic with the exception of life-threatening emergencies as of Dec. 1 due to high emergency room volume and inpatient occupancy, reports the Times Herald.

The hospital was back off of diversion as of Dec. 2 at 11:30 EST, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

The hospital had 75 COVID-19 patients with 16 in the intensive care unit as of Nov. 30, marking a 99 percent bed occupancy rate. Among all St. Clair County hospitals, McLaren had the highest number of COVID-19 patients as of Nov. 30. Last week, the facility reported 90 percent capacity with 71 COVID-19 patients and 15 in the ICU.

High occupancy and the decision to divert some ambulance traffic isn't solely a result of COVID-19 patients, and capacity may fluctuate throughout the day, a hospital spokesperson told the Times Herald.

McLaren's near capacity is linked to both an influx of COVID-19 patients and staffing issues, Annette Mercatante, MD, the county's medical health officer, said in a Dec. 2 press briefing.

"All of our hospitals have the capacity to expand beds and space for COVID or any kind of patient-related care, but you have to have the personnel to take care of those individuals, as well," Dr. Mercatante said.

The county reported a rate of 23 percent for the number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 2, according to the Times Herald.

