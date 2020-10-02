Mayo Clinic Health System to close 2 medical offices

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System plans to close two part-time medical clinics by the end of 2020, according to the Austin Daily Herald.

The two clinics, located in the Minnesota cities of Blooming Prairie and Kenyon, have been closed since March due to the pandemic. When they were open, providers saw patients just one to two days per week.

Mayo Clinic Health System said it has other clinics nearby the closing locations that are open five days per week.

"We are confident that we will be able to continue meeting patient needs across the region through an innovative combination of virtual and in-person care access models," Mayo Clinic told local news station KTTC.

More articles on patient flow:

Washington hospital resumes surgeries after 13-day pause

Kaiser to scale back services at Hawaii medical office, citing financial challenges

'You can't infinitely expand': COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high in Wisconsin

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.