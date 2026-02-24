2 children’s systems partner on pediatric heart care

Cincinnati Children’s and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s are partnering to expand access to pediatric heart care.

The partnership will expand access to pediatric cardiology, congenital heart care and complex pediatric heart surgery in the Pacific Northwest, according to a Feb. 24 system news release. The systems will collaborate on medical decision-making and care of patients in Tacoma, and medical education, training and quality improvement programs.

“Working together enables us to offer our expertise to kids all over the country and the world who might never come to Cincinnati,” Michael Gaies, MD, executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute and director of the division of cardiology, said in the news release. “We know the burden that traveling to obtain healthcare puts on families. Our heart experts at Cincinnati Children’s will work with clinicians at Mary Bridge Children’s to keep patients at their home hospital.”

This is one of many collaborations Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute is making across the nation. The system is also partnering with Golisano Children’s at UK in Lexington, Ky., Akron Children’s in Ohio and Peyton Manning Children’s in Indianapolis.