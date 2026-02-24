Hospitals navigate power outages, travel bans after Northeast blizzard

Hospitals and health systems are still managing operational disruptions after a severe winter storm swept through the Northeast Feb. 23.

The heaviest snowfall from Winter Storm Hernando receded the night of Feb. 23, though heavy winds continued to cause white-out conditions overnight, according to The Weather Channel. Seven states declared states of emergency. More than 300,000 people were still without power as of 9:40 a.m. CT Feb. 24, the majority in Massachusetts. Several states continued to enforce bans on nonessential travel, complicating workforce mobility and patients access to care.

Many health systems in the region are working with patients to reschedule outpatient visits and modifying ambulatory operations as the power outages, travel bans and transportation disruptions linger. Systems are communicating site-specific closures, delayed openings and temporary service relocations across their networks.

In Massachusetts, travel restrictions across several counties remained in place as of Feb. 24, prompting Boston-based Mass General Brigham to issue guidance clarifying that patients requiring urgent or critical care could travel under the order. The system cautioned that hazardous road conditions and shuttle disruptions could lead to delays and said some appointments would likely need to be rescheduled. Leaders are working directly with patients in affected areas to adjust care plans accordingly.

In Rhode Island, staff at Providence-based Women & Infants Hospital took creative measures to maintain labor and delivery coverage, according to The Providence Journal. Some clinicians hiked or skied to the hospital, while many others remained onsite during the storm rather than traveling home between shifts to ensure uninterrupted care.

Health systems that delayed elective surgeries are now working to reorganize procedural schedules as conditions improve. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare shifted elective surgeries and procedures that were not canceled from its outpatient surgery center and Specialty Surgical Hospital in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to its Lewes campus. All primary and specialty care practices remained closed Feb. 24 as the system continued assessing power stability and facility readiness.

