Massachusetts hospital still closed 1 year after major flooding

Norwood (Mass.) Hospital remains closed a year after the facility shuttered because of widespread flood damage, according to Boston 25 News.

The hospital, owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed June 28, 2020, after a severe storm with flash flooding caused extensive damage. In October 2020, Steward said it would take at least a year to reopen the facility.

The closure has resulted in paramedics needing to transfer patients thousands of extra miles to treat medical emergencies, according to Norwood Fire Department data cited by Boston 25 News. In the last year, emergency responders made more than 2,300 trips to hospitals in cities outside Norwood, with some transport and turnaround times doubling and tripling.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, a Steward spokesperson said the company "continues to work toward plans to rebuild Norwood Hospital, and we are looking forward to sharing those details with the community in the coming weeks."