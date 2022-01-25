Crisis standards activated in parts of Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care Jan. 24 for healthcare organizations in three local public health districts in the state's southern region.

The crisis standards were activated in the Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health districts because of severe staffing and blood shortages, according to a news release from the state health department.

"The high number of both clinical and nonclinical staff unable to work due to the impacts of COVID-19 infections coupled with a nationwide staffing shortage limiting access to contracted traveling staff is impacting current hospital operations," state officials said in the release. "It is also limiting the ability of hospitals to maintain capacity for things like intensive care beds due to inadequate staffing."

"Additionally, a nationwide shortage of blood and blood products is significantly impacting healthcare systems, and most have implemented blood conservation strategies."

Idaho activated crisis standards in the southern portion of the state after Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System requested activation.

Crisis standards of care provide a framework for healthcare providers to make decisions during a public health emergency such as the pandemic. Each hospital has the ability to implement crisis standards as needed and based on their own policies.

Crisis standards were activated Sept. 6 in north Idaho and statewide Sept. 16. In late November, state officials deactivated crisis standards in all but the Panhandle Health District.

They were deactivated statewide Dec. 20 before being activated in southern Idaho on Jan. 24.





