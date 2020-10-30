Arkansas hospital cancels elective surgeries after PPE destroyed

University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock has canceled elective surgeries after a water pipe burst Oct. 26 and destroyed sterile supplies and personal protective equipment in the building's basement, according to the Arkansas Times.

After the pipe burst, Ronald Robertson, MD, chair of surgery at UAMS, sent a text message notifying hospital departments that there would not be enough supplies to do elective scheduled procedures the rest of this week, according to the report. A hospital spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review that all elective cases will resume no later than Nov. 2.

After initially diverting ambulances, the emergency department diversion was lifted Oct. 28, the spokesperson told Becker's. All urgent and emergency cases resumed Oct. 28.

The water damage forced some clinics to close, but the services offered at those clinics are being temporarily offered at other locations. The clinics will all reopen by Nov. 2, the spokesperson told Becker's.

