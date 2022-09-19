7 recent patient experience study findings

Here are seven studies on patient experience that Becker's has covered since Aug. 10:

1. Twenty-eight percent of LGBTQ patients felt stereotyped by their healthcare providers, a poll published Sept. 15 by The 19th found.

2. Patients who receive in-person training for online portals are more likely to use them, according to a study from Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine.

3. Only 44 percent of U.S. adults say healthcare is handled well in the nation, according to a Sept. 12 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

4. A new study suggests patients experience more pain and pain-related brain activity when they perceive their physicians as less trustworthy.

5. Adolescents are notably active online and have easy access to healthcare information. However, according to a recent study, nearly 41 percent of young adults cannot discern between real and fake healthcare messages online, according to an Aug. 29 analysis published in Frontiers Psychology.

6. Patients and physicians have different views about what constitutes a sinus infection, which could result in communication issues and misdiagnoses, new research suggests.

7. About one-third of physicians see disparities in LGBTQ medical care due to patients' sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a new Medscape report.