Only 44% of adults say healthcare is handled well in US

Only 44 percent of U.S. adults say healthcare is handled well in the nation, according to a Sept. 12 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The survey was conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1 and featured responses from 1,505 adults. The sample was drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population.
Five other findings:
- Fifty-one percent of respondents said community support and resources for older adults are done well in the U.S.
- Forty-five percent said healthcare for older adults is done well.
- Thirty-seven percent said the quality of care at nursing homes is done well.
- Only 25 percent of respondents said prescription medication costs are handled well.
- Twenty-eight percent said mental healthcare is done well.