Only 44% of adults say healthcare is handled well in US

Only 44 percent of U.S. adults say healthcare is handled well in the nation, according to a Sept. 12 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey was conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1 and featured responses from 1,505 adults. The sample was drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population.

Five other findings: