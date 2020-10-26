New biomarker can help detect stomach cancer earlier, study finds

The biomarker MiR130, a microRNA associated with ulcer-causing bacteria Helicobacter pylori can be detected through a blood test and may help identify early cases of gastric cancer, according to a study published in Gut.

Researchers identified the biomarker in mouse models by simulating changes in the stomach similar to those caused by H. pylori, and detected the same microRNA in human patients who had cancer or precancerous changes.

The biomarker can be detected through blood tests, providing an alternative to the lengthy and invasive process a stomach cancer diagnosis typically requires, according to researchers.

Researchers also hope the findings can help identify why other gastrointestinal cancers are particularly resistant to treatment therapy.

