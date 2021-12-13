9 oncologists on the move

Listen
These nine oncologists joined new practices, received new appointments or left their positions over the last few weeks.
- Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine announced five new physicians leading the institution's cancer care teams. Nduka Amankulor, MD, is the new chief of neurosurgical oncology and director of the Penn Brain Tumor Center. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD, PhD, is the new chief of urologic oncology at Penn Medicine and Phillip Pierorazio, MD, is the chief of urology at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Cara Cipriano, MD, is the new chief of orthopedic oncology. Oluwadamilola "Lola" Fayanju, MD, is the new chief of breast cancer and surgical oncology for Penn Medicine.
- The American Cancer Society named Arif Kamal, MD, the organization's first chief patient officer. Effective Feb. 1, Dr. Kamal will lead the cancer society's first single, coordinated unit to speed progress against cancer through educational programs, patient lodging solutions and more.
- The American Cancer Society appointed Asif Dhar, MD, and Wayne Frederick, MD, as new board members.
- The American Cancer Society has tapped Mark Goldberg, MD, to serve as new scientific officer.