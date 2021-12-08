American Cancer Society announces changes to board of directors: 7 things to know

The American Cancer Society named five new members to its board of directors, with all terms beginning on Jan. 1, the organization said Dec. 7.

The board of directors consists of 23 members, which includes five officers and 18 directors. Officers hold their position for a one-year term while directors are elected for two-year terms.

Seven things to know:

1. Asif Dhar, MD; Wayne Frederick, MD; Kathy Gallagher; Othman Laraki and Connie Lindsey were appointed new board members.

2. Board members Joseph Agresta Jr., Gareth Joyce, Jeffrey Kean, and Gary Shedlin will end their service on Dec. 31, 2021.

3. Michael Marquardt will serve as the new chair.

4. Brian Marlow will serve as the new vice chair.

5. Mark Goldberg, MD will serve as new scientific officer.

6. Katie Eccles will serve as secretary/treasurer.

7. John Alfonso was immediate past chair.