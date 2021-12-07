American Cancer Society names its first chief patient officer

The American Cancer Society has named Arif Kamal, MD, the organization's first chief patient officer, it said Dec. 6.

"Throughout his career, Dr. Kamal has held a passion for aligning patients to the most appropriate care plans, based on both medical need and goals of care preferences," said Karen E. Knudsen, PhD, American Cancer Society CEO. "He also has an entrepreneurial streak, with both a medical and a business background. This unique combination makes Dr. Kamal a perfect fit for leading our patient support program."

Dr. Kamal will lead the cancer society's first single, coordinated unit to speed progress against cancer through educational programs, patient lodging solutions and more.

He joins the organization after 12 years at Duke University and Duke Cancer Institute, where he is an associate professor of medicine and population health at the Duke University School of Medicine and recently served as the physician quality and outcomes officer at Duke Cancer Institute.

Dr. Kamal will begin his new position Feb. 1.