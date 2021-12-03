8 oncologists on the move

Listen
These eight oncologists joined new practices, received new appointments or left their positions over the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.
- Richard Fisher, MD, has stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. He also served as cancer center director and senior associate dean for cancer programs. Robert Uzzo, MD, has been appointed interim CEO of the organization while a national search for a permanent CEO is conducted. Jon Chernoff, MD, PhD, will fill the role of cancer center director.
- Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health named Elizabeth Bigger, MD, the system's new oncologist and hematologist. The Cancer Care Center has been enlisting the help of temporary oncologists after removing Tom Weiner, MD, in November 2020 after 24 years at the hospital for allegedly harming patients.
- George Weiner, MD, will be stepping down as director of Iowa City-based Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Weiner will continue to serve as director until a new leader is appointed.
- Tara Henderson, MD, has been named the new service line chief of pediatric cancer and blood diseases at the Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance and section chief of pediatric hematology/oncology and stem cell transplantation at University of Chicago Medicine.
- Scott Lippman, MD, will step down as director of Moores Cancer Center at University of California-San Diego Health once a successor is found.