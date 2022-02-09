4 recent American Cancer Society moves

Here are four announcements from the American Cancer Society reported by Becker's since Jan. 14:

1. The American Cancer Society and Sleep Number Corp. have agreed to work together on sleep research to inform the first sleep guidelines for cancer patients, the organizations said Feb. 2.

2. Cancer prevention, screening, and survivorship resources will be cross-shared on American Cancer Society and American Society of Clinical Oncology patient and consumer education websites, the organizations said Feb. 1.

3. The American Cancer Society received a $9.1 million grant from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation to establish the American Cancer Society Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Cancer Stem Cell Consortium, the organization said Jan. 19.

4. Overall cancer deaths in the U.S. have declined 32 percent since 2019, according to an American Cancer Society report published Jan. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.