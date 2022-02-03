American Cancer Society to research effects of sleep quality on cancer patients

The American Cancer Society and Sleep Number Corp. have agreed to work together on sleep research to inform the first sleep guidelines for cancer patients, the organizations said Feb. 2.

Over the next six years, American Cancer Society researchers will pair ongoing cancer prevention studies using over 13 billion hours of sleep data from Sleep Number to identify the impact of quality sleep on cancer prevention and recovery.

"Sleep quality is a documented problem for cancer patients and longer term in cancer survivors, and the ability to formally study sleep's impact on cancer has been limited," said Karen Knudsen, MD, CEO of the American Cancer Society.

"We plan to close that gap. Through our partnership with Sleep Number, the ACS research team will more precisely measure the impact of sleep quality, with the potential of developing evidence-based sleep guidelines. As such, this research endeavor is fully aligned to our mission to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families," Dr. Knudsen said.