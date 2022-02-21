4 oncologists on the move

These four oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few weeks.

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey named Sanjay Goel, MD, director of its investigational therapeutics program.





Daniel DiMaio, MD, PhD, the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz professor of genetics and professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry and of therapeutic radiology, was named senior adviser to the director at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center.





TriSalus Life Sciences, an immunotherapy company, tapped Alexander Kim, MD, as director of interventional oncology clinical strategies and John Hardaway, MD, PhD, as strategic immunotherapy adviser, according to a news release sent to Becker's.






