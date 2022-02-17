Rutgers Cancer Institute names director of investigational therapeutics program 

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey named Sanjay Goel, MD, director of its investigational therapeutics program, it said Feb. 16.

Dr. Goel is also a professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. The phase 1/investigational therapeutics program conducts clinical trials of novel targeted therapy approaches, as well as first-in-human trials.

"Dr. Goel is a leader in the area of new drug development and early phase clinical trials," stated Howard S. Hochster, MD, associate director for clinical research at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and director of oncology research at RWJBarnabas Health. "We know he will continue our strong track record in putting Rutgers Cancer Institute at the forefront of new drug and treatment trials. Through our ongoing research, we are making progress in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers among our patients, providing national leadership in clinical research."