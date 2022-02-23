Atlantic Health System taps new hematology director

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Mohamad Cherry, MD, medical director of its hematology and cellular therapy programs, it said Feb. 23.

Dr. Cherry joined the system in 2017, where he has spearheaded the development of the CAR-T cell therapy program and enrolling patients in clinical trials.

"Dr. Cherry is a world-class cancer clinician and researcher, and we are fortunate to have him on our team of leading experts," stated Eric Whitman, MD, medical director, Atlantic Health System Cancer Care. "Under his leadership, we will continue to offer to patients in New Jersey and surrounding states the most effective treatments, innovative clinical trials and patient-centered care."