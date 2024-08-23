From landmark research investments to precision oncology networks, here are 10 recent oncology partnerships to know:

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health expanded its same-day, in-home urgent care program to patients of UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in partnership with DispatchHealth.





Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health will continue its partnership with digital health company Story Health to enhance patient access to cardiology services.





The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson joined the Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance network.





The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy invested $125 million into the institute's network of seven research centers across the U.S. toward the development of cancer immunotherapies.





Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick, N.J., and West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health appointed Nirag Jhala, MD, as chief of the Division of Oncologic Pathology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, also in New Brunswick.





MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, S.C., joined the Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance network.





New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed Francisco Esteva, MD, PhD, to chief of hematology and medical oncology at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, and the Manhattan cancer program at Northwell Health Cancer Institute. He also was named director of breast cancer translational research at the cancer institute.





Oncologists Julia Moukharskaya, MD, and Daniel Rausch, MD, from New England Cancer Specialists, began treating patients at Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare's Cancer Care Center.





The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy added New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine to its network of research institutions.





Cleveland-based University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center joined the Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance network.