Intermountain expands digital health partnership

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is expanding its partnership with digital health company Story Health to enhance patient access to its cardiology services.

This expansion, according to an Aug. 21 news release Intermountain shared with Becker's, follows the success of a pilot program launched in January 2023, which targeted patients with newly diagnosed heart failure.

The pilot program, which integrated Intermountain Health patients into Story Health's virtual and asynchronous care model, resulted in clinical improvements. Notably, 80% of medication adjustments were made without the need for in-person clinic visits. Additionally, the program achieved a low readmission rate of 14.5%, outperforming the national average of 18%.

Building on this success, the partnership has been extended to include patients with hypertension. A new pilot program, launched in April 2024, aims to increase the number of Intermountain patients achieving controlled blood pressure levels.