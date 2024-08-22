UC Davis opens in-home urgent care to cancer patients

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health expanded its same-day, in-home urgent care program to patients of UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The program, which initially launched for primary care patients last year, is designed to improve access to care, better patient experience and lessen hospital readmissions and emergency department visits, according to an Aug. 21 system news release. Care is provided by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, as well as a trained medical technician, with support from ED physicians. Patients have access to urgent medical care from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the year.

"We are pleased to offer this human-centered care to our patients undergoing treatments for cancer," David Cooke, interim physician-in-chief of UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in the release. "We are essentially going back to the future by providing house calls to our patients, making it less stressful, more convenient and faster to get relief from their symptoms — all while leveraging the latest technology to ensure they are getting the best possible outcome, and avoiding the emergency department."

The program is run in partnership with DispatchHealth.