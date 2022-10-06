Memorial Healthcare System names Monica Puga chief nursing executive

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive. She has worked at the system for nearly 20 years.

"A large part of my role is care transformation and cross-continuum care redesign, which will enable us to remove inefficiencies and improve on our high-quality outcomes," Ms. Puga said in an Oct. 6 news release.

Among her first priorities as chief nursing executive, Ms. Puga will lead workforce development programs to support nursing staff. She succeeds Maggie Hansen, RN, who retired after nearly 40 years at Memorial Healthcare System.