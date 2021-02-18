Colorado governor honors nurse who worked through pandemic amid cancer treatment

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis honored Toni Moses, RN, a nurse at UCHealth in Greeley, during the annual state of the state address Feb. 17, local CBS4 reports.

Ms. Moses is a longtime emergency department nurse who continued to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic while undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"Here's somebody who went in every day, while facing probably the hardest time in her own life, but never letting that stop her from doing the needed work," Mr. Polis said.

In September 2019, Ms. Moses was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and completed her first round of chemo just as the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Colorado. By September 2020, when COVID-19 cases were spiking, her cancer came back and she continued to care for patients.

"I was at high risk," Ms. Moses said. "I think working is something I love. I've been a nurse for over 30 years and it brings normalcy to your life."

In two weeks, Ms. Moses will know whether she is cancer free, according to CBS4.

