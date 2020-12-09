American Association of Nurse Practitioners names CEO

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners' board of directors has selected Joe Fanning to serve as CEO, the organization said Dec. 9.

Mr. Fanning will step into the role in March and also serve as a nonvoting member on the association's board of directors.

He's held leadership positions at the American Psychiatric Association since 2013, including chief strategy officer, chief membership officer and interim CFO.

Mr. Fanning will succeed David Hebert, who's served as CEO of the organization for eight years.

