14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers
Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a systemwide chief nursing officer.
2. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
3. Denver Health Medical Center seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
4. Port Angeles, Wash.-based Olympic Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.
5. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
6. Richmond, Va.-based Henrico Doctors' Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
7. North Austin (Texas) Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
8. Ishpeming, Mich.-based Bell Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
9. The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
10. Riverton, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care seeks a market chief nursing officer.
11. Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
12. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
13. Community Health Centers of Burlington (Vt.) seeks a chief nursing officer.
14. Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
