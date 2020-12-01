14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a systemwide chief nursing officer.

2. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

3. Denver Health Medical Center seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

4. Port Angeles, Wash.-based Olympic Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

6. Richmond, Va.-based Henrico Doctors' Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. North Austin (Texas) Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

8. Ishpeming, Mich.-based Bell Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

10. Riverton, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care seeks a market chief nursing officer.

11. Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

12. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

13. Community Health Centers of Burlington (Vt.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

