Arkansas governor to fast-track licensure for 1,100+ nursing students so they can help with pandemic

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Nov. 20 that he will expedite licensure for 1,104 nursing students so they can help at overwhelmed hospitals in just a few weeks, reports NBC's KARK.

The state nursing board will also waive application fees, Mr. Hutchinson said. Students will still have to pay for and receive a background check.

"We need to get those nurses on board quickly — we need them to help relieve some of the challenges we face," said Mr. Hutchinson during a Nov. 20 news conference. "We want them here, we need their talent, and their convictions and their heart."

