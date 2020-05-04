13 nurses recognized for exceptional leadership by ANA

The American Nurses Association announced its 2020 National Awards recipients, honoring 13 nurses who have contributed significantly to nursing and healthcare, according to a May 4 press release.

"As we navigate the challenges of this pandemic, now more than ever, we need to recognize the vast contributions of nurses," said ANA President Ernest Grant, PhD, RN.

This year's 13 recipients all embody excellence, leadership and innovation.

Rose Constantino, PhD, RN, of Pennsylvania State Nurses Association; Jeri Milstead, PhD, RN, of Ohio Nurses Association; and Tim Porter-O'Grady, EdD, APRN, of Georgia Nurses Association, will be inducted into ANA's Hall of Fame.

Nine other registered nurses and one nurse champion will receive ANA's Honorary Awards.

