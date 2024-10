Baptist Health names executive director of revenue cycle compliance

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health named Johnny Tureaud as executive director of revenue cycle compliance, according to an Oct. 28 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Tureaud joins Baptist from Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, where he served as senior director of revenue cycle, according to his LinkedIn page.

He previously served as senior director of revenue cycle management for Panoramic Health, an integrated kidney care provider group, and as regional director of revenue integrity for West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.