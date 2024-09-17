USPI, surgical hospital to pay $12.8M to settle false claim allegations

Dakota Dunes, S.D.-based Dunes Surgical Hospital, United Surgical Partners International and USP Siouxland agreed to pay $12.76 million to resolve allegations that the surgical center violated the False Claims Act through improper relationships with two physician groups.

The settlement resolves allegations that from at least 2014 through 2019, Dunes made "significant financial contributions to a non-profit affiliate of a physician group whose physicians referred patients to Dunes," according to a Sept. 16 Justice Department news release. Those payments allegedly funded the salaries of athletic trainers who generated referrals to both the physician group and Dunes.

The agreement also resolves allegations that Dunes provided another physician group with free or below-fair-market-value clinic space, staff and supplies, according to the release.

The Justice Department alleged these arrangements violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law.

The settlement resolves allegations of false billings to Medicare, Tricare and Medicaid, according to the release.

Dunes and USPI disclosed the arrangements to the U.S. government following an internal compliance review and independent investigation, as well as cooperated with the government during its investigation, according to the release.

USPI has maintained partial ownership of Dunes Surgical Hospital through its USP Siouxland subsidiary since July 2014, according to the release. USPI is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

USPI did not immediately return a message from Becker's seeking comment.