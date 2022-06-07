Shooter in 2021 attack on Allina Health clinic found guilty of all 11 charges

Gregory Ulrich, who shot and killed one person and injured four others at an Allina Health clinic in 2021, was found convicted of all 11 counts against him June 2, according to the Star Tribune.

Mr. Ulrich attacked Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021. He shot five employees and set off three pipe bombs. Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, 37, died of a gunshot wound. The other four clinic employees survived, but sustained significant injuries.

After a three-week trial in Wright County District Court, the jury deliberated for about six hours before finding Mr. Ulrich guilty on all counts. He was convicted on one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Ms. Overby, four counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder, one charge of detonating an explosive device, second-degree unintentional murder, three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

Mr. Ulrich, 69, will be sentenced June 17. In Minnesota, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole on his conviction for premeditated first-degree murder.

Mr. Ulrich, the only witness for his defense, took the stand June 2. He admitted to the shootings and bombings, but testified he didn't intend to kill anyone — only to hurt them by shooting them in the buttocks, he said. He experienced severe pain for more than four years after surgery on his spine and tailbone, and was angry that he couldn't obtain narcotics to relieve his pain, he testified. Court filings show authorities had suspected Mr. Ulrich of opioid abuse and cut him off.

"I would like people to understand what pain is like down there," Mr. Ulrich said on the stand, the Star Tribune reported. "After [shooting] the first person, I lost control."

The jury rejected Mr. Ulrich's testimony and decided he intended to kill when he entered the clinic with a handgun and pipe bombs.