Penn State asks students to sign COVID-19 liability waiver

Pennsylvania State University is requiring students to sign a liability agreement for COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall, reports Spotlight PA.

By signing the waiver, students assume all risk of COVID-19 exposure or infection from attending in-person classes and participating in university-related activities.

"They're basically saying they cannot guarantee our safety," Maggie Hernandez, a graduate student at State College-based Penn State, told Spotlight PA. She claims the university is "waiving any responsibility they have" and "placing the blame on students."

Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said university leaders are aware of students' "anxieties and uncertainties" about the waiver.

"We feel it is important that students and families understand there is COVID-19 risk, everywhere in our daily lives," Mr. DuBois said in a statement to Spotlight PA. "Penn State has committed to meeting and exceeding the guidance of health experts."

Penn State is one of several colleges and universities nationwide to adopt COVID-19-related liability waivers.

To view the full article, click here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Judge upholds denial of UPMC's plan to build hospital

Complaint of medical record snooping at UPMC hospital prompts federal investigation

Florida physician charged in $681M billing fraud scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.